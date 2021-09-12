Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.25 ($0.80). 93,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 217,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Benchmark in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £410.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

