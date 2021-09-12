Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.90 million and $325,950.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

