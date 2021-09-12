BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. 78,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,572,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 623,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BEST by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BEST by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

