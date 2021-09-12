BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYSI shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

