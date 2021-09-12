Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares were down 2.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $284.87 and last traded at $286.29. Approximately 7,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,328,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.05.

Specifically, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $317,798.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,658 shares of company stock worth $65,808,257 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

