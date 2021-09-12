BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

