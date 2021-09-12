Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $224.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 72.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004373 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007024 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,241,109 coins and its circulating supply is 22,115,883 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

