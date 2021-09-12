BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,184.90 or 0.99999660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00072996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00075678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

