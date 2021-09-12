Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0014 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 51% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $363,127.50 and approximately $282.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

