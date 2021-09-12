Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $81,373.36 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00020432 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001426 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.