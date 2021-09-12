Bitcoin Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $45,161.08 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $849.66 billion and $27.97 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.07 or 0.01421738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.00491908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00340719 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,813,981 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.