BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $9,373.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

