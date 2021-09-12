BitRewards Reaches Market Cap of $43,458.44 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $43,458.44 and $4.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00021054 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001455 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

