BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $602,750.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00.

Shares of BL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

