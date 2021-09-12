BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

