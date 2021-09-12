BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.11.
BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
