BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

