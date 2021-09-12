BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BME opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

