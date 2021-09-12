BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $953.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $916.62. The company had a trading volume of 332,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $903.57 and its 200 day moving average is $843.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

