BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of MUI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.23.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.