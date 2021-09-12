BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

