Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.