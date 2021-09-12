Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.