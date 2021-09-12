Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MYC stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

