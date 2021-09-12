BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MYI stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.