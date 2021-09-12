BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

