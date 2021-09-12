BMO Capital Markets Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $69.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 97.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.