BMO Capital Markets Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $217.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $193.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.