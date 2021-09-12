BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of LEO opened at $9.15 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.