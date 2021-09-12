Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8689 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

