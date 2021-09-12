Bp Plc Has $275,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LW stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

