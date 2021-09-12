Bp Plc Has $311,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after buying an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 308,728 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

