Bp Plc Has $311,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.31 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

