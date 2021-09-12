Bp Plc Has $324,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

BG stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

