Bp Plc Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE LNC opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

