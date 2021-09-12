Bp Plc Sells 1,156 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DaVita by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DVA stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

