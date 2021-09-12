Bp Plc Sells 1,156 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of DaVita by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

DaVita stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.