Bp Plc Sells 770 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 268.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,627. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.48 and its 200 day moving average is $195.78.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.