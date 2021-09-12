Bp Plc Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in News were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after buying an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after buying an additional 5,178,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in News by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.89 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.