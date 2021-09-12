BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Stock Price Down 20.5%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) shares traded down 20.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

About BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

