Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.34 on Friday. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

