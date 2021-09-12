BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,800. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 million, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

