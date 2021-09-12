Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BNTGY opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

