Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Trading Up 12.5%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 123,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 30,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

