Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Acquires 50,000 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Manuel Kadre purchased 21,234 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $185,585.16.

On Friday, August 13th, Manuel Kadre bought 2,105 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,787.25.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $9.65 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BHG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

