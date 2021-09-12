BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,136 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $401.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.41. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

