BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 7,683 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.