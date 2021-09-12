BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $382,619.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $350.57 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.49 and a 200-day moving average of $319.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.