BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 15,214 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

