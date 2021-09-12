BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 150,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

