Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,400 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

