Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BR opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

