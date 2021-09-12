Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE BR opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.
In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
