Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

